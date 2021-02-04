SmartMesh Market Capitalization Achieves $4.11 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $354,423.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.14 or 0.01143197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.07 or 0.04547453 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.