Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,455,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,614 shares of company stock worth $23,474,556. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.72. 16,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

