SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares fell 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.90. 11,117,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,472,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,381,000 over the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $45,437,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $10,963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 85.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 348,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 243,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

