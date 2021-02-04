Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.83. 1,057,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

