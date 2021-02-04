SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

