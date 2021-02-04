Social Send Tops One Day Volume of $26.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $701,938.23 and $26.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001692 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

