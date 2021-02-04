SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading 1.1% Higher

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $42.97. 45,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 29,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 3.29% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.