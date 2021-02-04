Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

