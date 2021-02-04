Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 37,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.

About Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

