Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

SON opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

