Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SON opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.