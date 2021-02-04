Sora (XOR) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Sora has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Sora token can now be bought for about $170.33 or 0.00457245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora has a total market capitalization of $59.62 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00156349 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002411 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sora Token Profile

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. Sora’s official website is sora.org

Sora Token Trading

