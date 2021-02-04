Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SONA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,030 shares of company stock worth $1,235,549. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

