Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,955 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 376,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,129. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

