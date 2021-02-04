Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,621 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Southwestern Energy worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

