Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.