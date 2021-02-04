SparkPoint Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $12.14 million and $1.21 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00066804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01275849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.53 or 0.05624748 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,358,330,300 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

