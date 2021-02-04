SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Harvest Investment Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,185. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

