SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.83. 949,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

