SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Position Increased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Sailer Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

CNRG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,484. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $146.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51.

