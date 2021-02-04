SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Cut by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 17.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.69 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,174. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

