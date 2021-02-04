SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.42

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 1952872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 646,708 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

