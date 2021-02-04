SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.67. 85,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 568% from the average session volume of 12,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) by 157.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

