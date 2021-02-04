Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Sells 29,354 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $262,837.64.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46.

On Monday, November 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00.

SPRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 142,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

