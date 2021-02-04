Spiking Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Spiking has traded 92.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $246,761.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.01316756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.18 or 0.05955926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.