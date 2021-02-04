Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPMYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

