Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

Splunk stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

