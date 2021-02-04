Sport and Leisure (SNL) Market Capitalization Tops $59.92 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $59.92 million and $481,589.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00089865 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.00306964 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030634 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sport and Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sport and Leisure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.