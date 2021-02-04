Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.56.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average of $280.84. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $46,767,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

