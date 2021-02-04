SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

