St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 1,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

