St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,031.00

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,031.00 and traded as high as $1,209.00. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) shares last traded at $1,184.50, with a volume of 673,185 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on STJ shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,163.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,031. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

