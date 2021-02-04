STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 1,589 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $5,411,560.05.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 316,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,517. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $111.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 585.29 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after buying an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,808,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

