STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of STAG Industrial worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,921. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

