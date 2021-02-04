Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. 224,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 432,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

