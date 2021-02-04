Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.70

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $86.66, with a volume of 43651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

