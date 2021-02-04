Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

