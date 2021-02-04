Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $36,159,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $25,352,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

