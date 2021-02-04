Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 6,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

