Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.69

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 9154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.