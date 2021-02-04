State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 137,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 244.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,003 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $58,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 152.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

