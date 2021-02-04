State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 106,045 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,045 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The company has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

