State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 9,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $119,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Comcast by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 363,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The company has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.