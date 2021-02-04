State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 98,800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $463.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

