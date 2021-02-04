State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $63,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

LMT traded up $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $337.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,878. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

