State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 303,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $16.10 on Thursday, hitting $146.20. 1,929,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

