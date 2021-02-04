State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $7,973,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.94. 36,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,630. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

