State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $539.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,226. The company has a market capitalization of $334.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

