State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.65% of Stitch Fix worth $40,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,456. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

