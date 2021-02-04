State of Michigan Retirement System Has $103.89 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $103,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 151,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,326. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

