State of Michigan Retirement System Has $142.11 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $142,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 307,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

